BAFL 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
BIPL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
DGKC 51.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
HUBC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
OGDC 103.60 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (7.02%)
PAEL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.05%)
PIOC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.88%)
PRL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.70 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.64%)
SSGC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By 51.3 (0.99%)
BR30 18,458 Increased By 261.1 (1.43%)
KSE100 51,255 Increased By 522.8 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,659 Increased By 199.7 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC begins hearing petitions seeking timely elections

  • Three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes up pleas
BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2023 12:20pm

The Supreme Court (SC) began on Monday hearing petitions seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies, Aaj News reported.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, is hearing petitions filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and others seeking directives to hold general elections within 90 days as stipulated by the Constitution.

The SBCA moved the top court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for polls within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

Article 224(2) provides that when the NA or a provincial assembly is dissolved, a general election to the assembly shall be held within a period of 90 days after the dissolution, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than 14 days after the conclusion of the polls.

Background

The ECP had earlier set the date for elections in Punjab on April 30, but then postponed them to October 8 — in Punjab as well as KPK.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a plea in the top court against this decision.

On April 4, the SC had ordered the government and the ECP to hold elections for Punjab assembly on May 14 but both institutions said this would not be possible due to shortage of resources, including funds and manpower.

On September 21, the ECP announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024. However, it did not issue a specific date.

The commission also published the preliminary constituency lists.

According to the ECP, objections to the preliminary constituency lists will be entertained until October 26, with hearings on these objections slated to run until November 25.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for release by November 30, and within 54 days following this publication, the election commission has outlined the election timetable.

Supreme Court general elections ECP

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 23, 2023 01:06pm
By the time a decision is rendered, it will be academic, as the elections will be held and rigged in favour of Nawaz + Establishment + Zardari-Bhutto Joint Venture
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SC begins hearing petitions seeking timely elections

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

From Libor to SOFR: DFIs anxiously waiting for transition

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Inflation expected to come down to 26% in October: brokerage house

China’s Afghanistan affairs envoy meets Pakistan foreign secretary in Beijing

PIA suspends its operations?

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Oil down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk

Read more stories