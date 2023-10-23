BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

NNI Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR), a Karachi-based think tank, hosted an interactive session on “Pakistan-Russian Relations and Russia’s Role in the Evolving Global Dynamics” here.

Danila V Ganich Ambassador of the Russian Federation and Ambassador Qazi M Khalilullah former Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia addressed the session.

Zubair Tufail, CO-Chief Patron PCFR, presented the welcome address and introduced the participants to the activities of the Council.

Pakistan, Russia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

He said Russia has always been regarded as the great power due to its large geographical size, rich energy resources, advanced nuclear capabilities, and a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. Given these specialties, Russia has a crucial role to play in the evolving global dynamics of the contemporary era, as well.

While presenting the opening remarks Ambassador Khalilullah said that the relationships between Pakistan and Russia are marked by mutual respect and trust.

Ambassador Khalilullah’s enabling environment created by Russia has sustained bilateral relations of mutual interest between the two states which are translated into high-level military-to-military exchanges, trade contracts in the energy sector, and food security.

Ambassador Khalilullah, while referring to the crisis and instability in Afghanistan, called for Russia’s involvement in brokering peace and mainstreaming the avenues of economic cooperation in the fields of LNG, LPG, and electricity.

In his address, Ambassador Danila Ganich recognized that the good relations between Russia and Pakistan were evolving at a natural pace.

While responding to a question Ambassador Ganich was straightforward in his claim that Russia is ready for collaboration and equal partnership for mutual benefit.

Ambassador Ganich further called for an improved role of the Pakistani government in economic cooperation initiatives and independent payment structures.

He condemned the disproportionate use of force by the Israeli government in its act of revenge against Palestinian civilians and reiterated Russia’s call for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Hasan Habib Chairman of PCFR applauded the Russian Ambassador’s remarks and hoped that Pakistan and Russia would attain the full potential of their relations for mutual benefit. Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi Secretary General presented souvenirs to worthy guests.

