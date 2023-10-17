BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
Pakistan, Russia discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

  • Interim PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing
BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 10:16pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Russia in diverse fields including defence, intelligence sharing, and counter terrorism.

He expressed these views while talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations for the promotion of regional cooperation.

The interim prime minister said both countries have convergence of interests, especially on the issue of terrorism. He termed bilateral cooperation as vital for the establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan.

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

“We will welcome Russian investment in the energy sector,” Kakar said during the meeting.

In his remarks, the Russian president said stability is inevitable for ensuring economic progress. “The potential of economic cooperation between both countries is much bigger,” he said.

Putin vowed to take additional steps for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the steps taken to ensure the food security in international level, he said Russia has planned to provide free cereals to the under-developed African countries.

