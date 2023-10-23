BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-23

‘Go Fund UK’ holds free eye camp

Press Release Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

FAISALABAD: Go Fund UK organised its 4th free eye camp at Narwala Bungalow Faisalabad from October 21, 2023, which will continue until October 23, 2023. The camp offers free operations and complimentary eyeglasses to individuals with visual impairments.

It anticipates accommodating the screening of several thousand patients and the short listed patients will be provided with surgery and glasses, based on doctors’ recommendations.

Additionally, many patients with poor eyesight will be given free glasses. Throughout the camp days, patients will be offered free medication, meals, sugar tests, hepatitis B & C tests, and accommodations, as well.

Go Fund UK was established by Dr Amir Ali Majid, UK (Sitara Imtiaz) with the primary mission of delivering cost-free treatment to individuals with eye-related ailments in Pakistan.

It was established with the aim of prevention and control of blindness by providing standard and sustainable eye care services, which are accessible and affordable to all regardless of gender, race, colour or religion.

The camp included qualified doctors and efficient staff members of Go Fund UK, while patients’ eye screening, evaluation of eye, diagnosis for various eye ailments and necessary on the spot treatment were done during the camp.

The local people said they were extremely grateful for the cooperation of Go Fund UK and their team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

faisalabad free eye camp Go Fund UK eyeglasses

Comments

1000 characters

‘Go Fund UK’ holds free eye camp

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

PIA suspends its operations?

CM for ending gender-based wage discrimination

Prices of daily-use items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

Read more stories