‘Go Fund UK’ holds free eye camp

FAISALABAD: Go Fund UK organised its 4th free eye camp at Narwala Bungalow Faisalabad from October 21, 2023, which will continue until October 23, 2023. The camp offers free operations and complimentary eyeglasses to individuals with visual impairments.

It anticipates accommodating the screening of several thousand patients and the short listed patients will be provided with surgery and glasses, based on doctors’ recommendations.

Additionally, many patients with poor eyesight will be given free glasses. Throughout the camp days, patients will be offered free medication, meals, sugar tests, hepatitis B & C tests, and accommodations, as well.

Go Fund UK was established by Dr Amir Ali Majid, UK (Sitara Imtiaz) with the primary mission of delivering cost-free treatment to individuals with eye-related ailments in Pakistan.

It was established with the aim of prevention and control of blindness by providing standard and sustainable eye care services, which are accessible and affordable to all regardless of gender, race, colour or religion.

The camp included qualified doctors and efficient staff members of Go Fund UK, while patients’ eye screening, evaluation of eye, diagnosis for various eye ailments and necessary on the spot treatment were done during the camp.

The local people said they were extremely grateful for the cooperation of Go Fund UK and their team.

