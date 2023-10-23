KE staffers ‘abducted and tortured’ in Surjani

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) staffers have been ‘abducted and tortured by PMT mafia’ in Karachi’s Surjani Town area during on anti-power theft operation on Sunday.

The K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said that staffers were abducted by ‘PMT mafia’ at gunpoint in the Surjani Town Sector 1/10 area who reached there to cut illegal power connections.

The mafia members including Balach, Sabir and their accomplices tortured the KE staffers. The power company condemned the incident and said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused.