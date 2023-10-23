Expert explains how hike in power tariffs hurting people

KARACHI: Extraordinary increase in the electricity charges has become a menace for the common man and industry, alike said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst.

The electricity charges along with additional charges in the consumer’s bill are growing day by day. It has become a routine matter without any relief for consumers. If we look at a power bill, the charges have been assorted in different categories like variable charges, uniform quarterly adjustment (with various periodicals), additional surcharge, electricity duty, sales tax, further tax, extra tax and income tax, said Ateeq.

Moreover, the power rates exorbitantly increase with the change in slabs, thus the total bill becomes hefty and unbearable for majority of consumers.

He added that it is crisis like situation, as electricity normally takes up to 30% to 40% of an average household’s income. With rising costs of all daily use essential items and inflated consumer goods, the life has become more miserable for the Pakistanis, he regretted. The options for them are limited: either pay the electricity bills or feed the children. Certainly, this is raising depression and poverty level in the country, and more and more people are getting marginalized day by day.

He said when such payments are crucial to the level of somebody’s economic survival the common man is worried about these electricity payments, which are swallowing a significant percentage of their personal income.

The more critical situation is when someone is unable to pay the monthly/ heavy electricity bills the consequences are twofold, firstly a penalty will be imposed in shape of due date charges and secondly the electricity connection is disconnected, he said, adding there should o be a relief which so far is not being given to the electricity consumers.

