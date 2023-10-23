Strategy prepared to deal with poliovirus challenge

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, Sunday, said the caretaker federal government has made a strategy to stem the spread of poliovirus in the country.

Speaking at an event here, he said localized operational hubs are being established in Bannu, as three out of four polio cases have been surfaced there. Jan said polio drops are being administered across the country to the children less than five years of age with the supplementary doses of vital vitamins.

He said government has devised a communication strategy with the major focus to remove misconceptions among public related to the inoculation of polio drops.

