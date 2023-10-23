BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Business & Finance

23 Oct, 2023

Relief provided to banking customers

APP Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan provided monetary relief of an amount of Rs 972.33 million to the banking customers by disposing 18,431 complaints during the first nine months of the current calendar year.

From 1st January to 30th September, the Mohtasib received 21,852 complaints, including 5,810 from Prime Minister’s Portal.

With a view to protecting the people from fraudulent activities which are rampant now a days, Mohtasib, Sirajuddin Aziz emphasised upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person.

On receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he added.

banks banking customers public complaints Banking Mohtasib Pakistan

