Markets Print 2023-10-23

Grid station energised to facilitate industrial units

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

PESHAWAR: A 132KV Grid Station has been formally energized in Hattar Special Economic Zone to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial units of the zone and address the electricity related problem of the investors.

In this connection, an impressive but simple a ceremony was held at Hattar Special Economic Zone with KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Syed Aamir Abdullah as chief guest, who inaugurated the grid station.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC). Javed Iqbal Khattak, members of Board of Directors Tayab Swati and Hasan Farid, office bearers of the Hattar Industrial Association were also present.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, Syed Aamir Abdullah said that the energization of the grid station will help resolve electricity related problems of the industrial units to maximum level.

He reiterated the resolve of the provincial government that it would continue taking such initiatives for the resolution of the general public and investors with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.

He went on to say that this endeavor will not be limited to only the development of infrastructure, rather other hurdles including bureaucratic red-tapism will also be removed to resolve problems faced by the investors and general public.

The provincial minister said that he had already taken up the issue of the wheel-charges on electricity with the chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) that has assured its resolution of the issue soon.

Syed Aamir Abdullah said that he has a detail list of the problems of the industrialists of the zone and reiterated his commitment for taking steps for their resolution.

He appreciated the performance and resolve of the management of KP-EZDMC and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and said that if they continued working with the same spirit and dedication, then there will be no hurdle in the industrial uplift of the province and vowed that he will leave no stone unturned in the resolution of their problems.

Earlier, in his welcome address the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak highlighted in details the efforts and achievements of the company for the development of the economic zones to attract domestic and foreign investment.

He said that Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ)) is a flagship project of KP-EZDMC along with Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The zone has a total area of 438 acres with 324 acres of leasable land, whose all plots have already been allotted.

