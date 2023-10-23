BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-10-23

Political puzzles

Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

Political parties, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are greatly irked by the official protocol the interim governments at Centre and in Punjab have accorded to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan on Saturday after spending four-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

Little do these parties realize that the current interim setup in the country is in fact an extension of the 16-month rule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government that ended a couple of months ago. Not only has the arrival of caretaker setup helped facilitate the return of three-time former prime minister, it has also been working harder towards ensuring that PML-N that has lost a lot of ground to PTI in recent years regains both Punjab and KPK in order to form next government in the country.

Nawaz Sharif’s a rather ambiguous answer to a question about the delay in general election says it all. It appears that he wouldn’t mind if the interim setup lasts for one year or even more.

Meanwhile, an embittered chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been nursing ambitions to become country’s next prime minister, and rightly so, has expressed his anguish or dismay at the situation by saying that “country’s constitution, democracy and election have been stalled for only one person (Nawaz Sharif)”.

Although his concern is quite legitimate and plausible, he appears to have shown reluctance to accept the emergence of a new reality on the country’s political horizons that clearly shows Nawaz Sharif’s growing ascendancy that would ultimately help the latter to become country’s prime minister yet again.

Bilawal must be ready to become Leader of Opposition, a no less important position, nevertheless, to play a role that his late mother Benazir Bhutto had often played in a highly effective and meaningful manner.

Insofar as PTI’s prospects are concerned, nothing could be said with any degree of certainty in view of its unending travails — a price it has to pay.

Nasir Husain Bukhari (Multan)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UK Nawaz Sharif PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Political puzzles

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

PIA suspends its operations?

CM for ending gender-based wage discrimination

Prices of daily-use items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

Read more stories