BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-23

Australia, NZ dollars near 11-month lows

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged lower on Friday to just a whisker of their 11-month lows, again burdened by global risk aversion amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, while bonds took a breather from selling.

The Aussie eased 0.2% to $0.6318, having slipped to as far as $0.6296 overnight. Major support now lies around $0.6287, an 11-month low which it has failed to breach three times this month.

The kiwi was also off 0.2% to $0.5832, after touching a fresh 11-month low of $0.5816 overnight. The kiwi is on track for a weekly drop of 0.8%, after a soft third-quarter inflation report took out any chance of a surprise rate hike in November.

The two risk sensitive currencies have been struggling of late as escalating tensions in the Middle East has led investors to safe-haven assets such as gold and US dollar.

Lenny Jin, global FX Strategist at HSBC, believes a sustained recovery remains off the table for the Australian dollar, despite the recent hawkish messaging on rates from the reserve bank.

“A faster monetary policy transmission in Australia versus the US combined with minimal rate cut expectations for the RBA over 2024-2025 mean that we still expect relative rates to move against the AUD over the next few quarters.”

Australian bonds heaved a sigh of relief as US benchmark Treasury yields pulled back from the critical 5%.

Ten-year government bond yields fell 5 basis points to 4.742%, after hitting 4.801%, a fresh high since 2011. Three-year yields also eased 4 bps to 4.184%.

New Zealand dollar australia dollar

