BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-23

Gulf bourses drop amid hawkish Fed tone, Mideast conflict

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 05:58am

RIYADH: Stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday amid warnings of possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S Federal Reserve, and worries of escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday the US economy’s strength and continued tight labor markets could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down for a third consecutive session, ending 1.5% lower, with all sectors in the red.

Elm Company dropped 2.3%, while Al Rajhi Bank , the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, slipped 2.1%.

The Qatari index fell for a fifth straight session, ending 0.9% lower, with Industries Qatar dropping 2.2% and Qatar Navigation sliding 3%.

The region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank dropped 2.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 2.3%, with almost all stocks in positive territory, including Eastern Co and Talaat Mostafa Group which surged 6.9% and 8.1% respectively.

Meanwhile, concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas war mushrooming into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday, with the US sending more military assets to the region as Israel pummeled Gaza overnight and also hit targets in Lebanon and Syria.

GCC Fed Chair Jerome Powell U.S Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses drop amid hawkish Fed tone, Mideast conflict

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

SC informed about start of civilians’ trial in military courts

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

Moot discusses Pak-Russian ties

PIA suspends its operations?

CM for ending gender-based wage discrimination

Prices of daily-use items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

Read more stories