US activates deployment of defence systems 'throughout' Mideast: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon Saturday moved to step up its military readiness in the Middle East, ordering activation of air defence systems "throughout" the region and alerting additional US forces that they may be deployed soon.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the moves were in response to "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East."

Austin did not say how many additional US troops would be deployed to the region.