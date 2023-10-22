BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Canada to continue work with Qatar to release hostages held by Hamas, PM Trudeau says

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:41am
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Canada would continue to work with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, after two American civilians were released a day before.

The group Hamas released two U.S. hostages on Friday, mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel calls Hamas' claim it rejected hostage release 'propaganda'

Trudeau thanked Qatar for its assistance on the hostage release in a post on social media platform X.

