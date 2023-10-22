BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
World

Israel calls Hamas' claim it rejected hostage release 'propaganda'

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel on Saturday described as "propaganda" a claim by Hamas that the group had wanted to release two more hostages on humanitarian grounds but that Israel declined to receive them.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, said it informed Qatar of the group's intention to release the two additional people on Friday, the same day it freed Americans Judith Tai Ranaan and her daughter Natalie.

Gaza's Hamas says two US hostages released

In a later statement, Abu Ubaida said Hamas was ready to free the two people on Sunday "using the same procedures" involved in the release of Judith and Natalie.

The Palestinian group captured around 210 people during its deadly assault in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Qatar, which helped mediate Friday's release, had no immediate comment.

In a brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "We will not refer to false propaganda by Hamas."

The statement added: "We will continue to act in every way to return all the kidnapped and missing people home."

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinian Hamas Abu Ubaida

