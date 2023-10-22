Avenfield, Al-Azizia references: Nawaz signs petition challenging his conviction

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, has placed his signature on a petition aimed at reactivating appeals related to his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

According to PML-N sources, after his signature, Nawaz Sharif’s plane departed for Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has prepared a petition to revive the appeals against his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, as an Oath Commissioner arrived at Islamabad Airport for his biometric data collection. It’s worth mentioning that Nawaz Sharif’s legal team had previously reached Islamabad Airport to initiate the submission of applications aimed at reviving his appeals in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Among those present at the airport were former Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Amjad Parvez and other. Barrister Zafarullah Khan was also there for legal consultations with Nawaz Sharif.