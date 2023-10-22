Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

ISLAMABAD: Former three-time Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif arrived home on Saturday from four years of self-imposed exile in London to lead his party’s campaign for forthcoming general elections.

The former premier arrived on a special plane from Dubai at Islamabad International Airport before proceeding to Lahore for addressing a public rally, called by the party to give a welcome to him.

Sharif made a brief stay in the Islamabad airport lounge to sign and file appeals against the convictions he was in jail for before he left the country and left for Lahore.

At homecoming rally, Nawaz says he has 'no desire for revenge'

“The process to sign and verify legal documents has been completed,” said senior PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I am returning to Pakistan after being vindicated with the grace of Almighty Allah,” Nawaz Sharif told journalists at Dubai airport ahead of Pakistan departure. He also maintained that his party is in a position to resolve the masses’ woes.

To a question about the general elections, the former premier put his weight behind the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that only the Commission can make a better decision regarding the elections. “What the Election Commission thinks is right is my preference on the elections,” he added. He further maintained that his party is competent enough to take Pakistan out of the current crisis. “The situation in Pakistan is very disturbing and that is very worrying,” the former premier stated.

