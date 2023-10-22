BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Print Print 2023-10-22

PTI decries use of State resources

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decried the wasteful use of the State resources and machineries to welcome the “unique ladla” and absconder upon his return to the country after striking a deal with the powers that be.

The PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan regretted that the whole state machinery was busy to welcome a “bandit” who was not only disqualified for life but also convicted.

He alleged that the certified national criminal was offering free 125 motorcycles, food and tickets to heaven to make himself acceptable but all such attempts proved an exercise of futility.

PTI seeks ECP’s written order on symbol ‘bat’ swiftly

However, he contended that after seeing the gatherings shrinking to a closed alley, a massive campaign was being launched with billions of public money to achieve the goal to bring huge crowds to the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He reminded that the anti-state statements given in the past by the ‘unique ladla’ were still fresh in the minds of the people. Therefore, PTI spokesperson emphasized that this group of thugs could not get public acceptance even prior offers of biryani, keema naan or tickets to heaven.

He made it clear that despite of political engineering and use of all the state machinery, those responsible for the destruction of the country would not find any place to hide to avoid public wrath.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

