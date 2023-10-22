BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
PTI to hold workers’ convention today

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Just a day after the power show of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab has announced to hold a workers convention in the provincial capital today.

As per the details shared by the PTI on Saturday, the workers’ convention will be held in Kahna at 3 pm. The PTI leadership has urged party workers to attend the convention. It may be mentioned that earlier, a PTI request for a party gathering at Liberty Roundabout was denied by the District Commissioner Lahore.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrival of former Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to the country, the PTI spokesperson claimed that the ‘coward fugitive’ has returned after seeking ‘judicial asylum’ and his return was a part of the ‘London Plan’. He alleged that the state compromised law and justice after allowing the return of a ‘fugitive’.

He claimed that the ‘regime change conspiracy’ and the alleged ousting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the main reason behind today’s economic challenges. “The people will hold the people responsible for the political and economic mess in the country,” he said, adding that immediate transparent, free and fair elections were the way to resolve the problems of Pakistan.

The PTI spokesperson also criticized the caretaker government for allowing state machinery and resources to welcome ‘fugitive criminals’. “The entire state machinery was active for the return of a thief who is not only an incompetent leader but a convicted person. It was sad to see that state protocol was being given to a convict instead of holding him accountable for his crimes,” he added.

He was also critical of facilitating the PML-N Quaid at the Islamabad Airport, saying instead of presenting the fugitive before the court, the judicial and other staff went to the airport for the paperwork. “By supporting a criminal, the nation was being provided with a justification to hate the institutions,” he added.

