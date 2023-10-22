BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Nawaz to tame inflation, end unemployment and poverty: Asif

APP Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

SIALKOT: Former federal defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that people coming from far-off areas in a large number and with such enthusiasm to the party gathering is a clear proof that people know Nawaz Sharif will end inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

Talking to media representatives at his residence, he said only Nawaz Sharif could change the lot of the people and the journey of development and prosperity would begin in the country under his leadership.

Khawaja Asif said, “Our history of the last 30 years proves that whenever Nawaz Sharif came to power, he brought prosperity. Whenever Nawaz Sharif came, he stabilized the country’s economy.”

Recalling the events of May 9, Asif claimed that the violence and vandalism of military installations were “coordinated attacks planned by Imran Khan.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power by confronting world powers and on the other hand, another person (Imran Khan) challenged national institutions after he was ousted from power. Asif said that a journalist asked a question to Nawaz Sharif regarding May 9 and he replied, “We belong to May 28. Everyone knows that Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear power on May 28,” Asif added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear power and made national defence invincible while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan tried to destroy national defence, the signs of which are still visible in various cities of the country including Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad.

He said that the perpetrators of the May 9 events made a nefarious attempt to destroy the nuclear power and this is the biggest difference between Nawaz Sharif and those who were behind the events of May 9.

Asif said that millions of people were gathering in Lahore to welcome their leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“People who tried to eliminate Nawaz Sharif from politics are nowhere to be seen today, but Nawaz Sharif is again present among his people and people are standing with him,” he added.

