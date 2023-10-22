BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-22

CM vows to facilitate women entrepreneurs

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: A delegation of the Women Chamber of Commerce headed by Doctor Shehla Javed Akram met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and apprised about the performance of Women Chamber of Commerce and other matters.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the delegation members stated that we are launching a One Window Operation to create ease in doing business in Punjab. Many NOCs will be provided under a single roof through One Window Operation he said and assured that the problems relating to the Women Chamber of Commerce will be resolved on a preferential basis.

The CM underscored that an effective role of women in the practical field is inevitable for a durable progress of the country. More than half of the population of Pakistan consists of women. A society cannot move forward without the progress of women.

The CM lauded that the women linked with industry and trade are standing shoulder to shoulder with men in strengthening the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

women entrepreneurs Mohsin Naqvi Shehla Javed Akram business in Punjab

