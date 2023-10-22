BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Cottage industry team, LCCI VP discuss issues

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: A delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry and Sweets and Bakers Association called on Adnan Khalid Butt, Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed closure of markets at 10 pm in the context of smog and Wednesday holiday and other issues being faced by the cottage industry.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that the Lahore Chamber is trying hard to solve the problems of the cottage industry. The government should pay immediate attention to the restoration and improvement of this important sector.

He said that by paying attention to the cottage industry, the government can solve many economic issues. He said that cottage industry is very important all over the world. He said that there is a huge demand for hand-woven carpets, embroidery work, brassware and traditional bangles at the global level. He said that cottage industry in urban and rural areas can grow more with fewer resources.

He said that with the help of cottage industry, the people of rural areas will get employment and end the trend of migration from these areas to urban areas.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik, head of the delegation, said that Bangladesh has developed because of the cottage industry. Keeping this in mind, facilities should be given to the cottage industry in Pakistan as well.

Other members of the delegation include Rizwan Ahmed, Lutfullah, Rana Bilal Ahmed, Gulraiz Ahmed, Nadeem Abbas, Abdul Latif, Qari Ameer Ali Siddiqui, Muhammad Nafees, Muhammad Inam, Asif Chaudhry, Qudratullah Bhatti, Haider Javed, Nadeem Hussain, Abid Ali, Azmat Qayyum, AR Niazi and Shiraz Hussain were included.

