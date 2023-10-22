ATC allows police to investigate Khadija

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday allowed the police to investigate Khadija Shah in another case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk, Cantonment during the May 9 riots.

Sarwar Road police Investigating Officer (IO) filed an application seeking permission to investigate Ms Shah in the jail. He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to the suspect in two cases of attacks on the Jinnah House and the Askari Tower. He said the suspect was still in jail as the process of furnishing surety bonds in the two cases had not been completed. He asked the court to allow him to investigate the suspect in the jail.

A LHC division bench on October 18 had granted post-arrest bail to Ms Shah, also a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua, in cases of Jinnah House and Askari Tower. During the hearing of the bail petitions, the police had submitted a report saying only two cases had been registered against Shah.

Meanwhile another court denied judicial remand of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed for identification parade in Askari Tower attack case and also discharged her.

The court observed that a report submitted before the LHC by the CCPO Lahore confirmed that only two cases had been registered against the suspect. The court said the police request for an identification parade of the suspect in a new case could not be allowed.

After dismissal of the application, the police took the suspect back to jail.

