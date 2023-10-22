BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Crime rate in Islamabad is on the rise

Fazal Sher Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers, burglars, and carjackers continued with their looting spree as cash, mobile phones, valuables, and vehicles worth millions of rupees were stolen or snatched from different areas of the capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 78 cases of car theft, 55 cases of mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 20 cases of robbery and some cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Khanna, Industrial Area, Kohsar, Shams colony, Karachi Company, Aabpara, and Sunbal police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Koral police station, four cars and four motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, three motorbikes and four cars from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station as well as five motorbikes and two cars stolen from the limits of the Aabpara police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole three bikes and three cars from the limits of Ramna police station as well as auto thieves lifted five motorbikes from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched 15 mobile phones, auto thieves stole five vehicles, and robbers looted one house from the limits of Koral police station, four mobile phones, and nine cars were stolen and one house was robbed in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, four mobile phones, eight vehicles stolen from the limits of Industrial Area police station, three mobile phones, robbers looted one house and seven vehicles including five bikes stolen from the limits of Aabpara police station, robbers looted two houses, armed men snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole four vehicles from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched six mobile phones and auto thieves stole two bikes and one car from the limit of Karachi Company police station. Robbers snatched two mobile phones, looted one house and car lifters stole three vehicles from the limits of the Golra police station.

Similarly, the Ramna police station registered two cases of mobile theft and six cases of auto theft while auto thieves stole two cars and five bikes as well as armed persons looted houses and snatched two mobile phones in the limits of the Aabpara police station.

