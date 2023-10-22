BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-22

Balochistan’s youth to be equipped with modern skills: federal education minister

INP Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

QUETTA: Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has said that equipping the younger generation with modern skills through vocational and technical training is the need of the hour.

The minister visited Quetta Technical Training Center (TTC) on Saturday during which he was welcomed by Former Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Brocha, Additional Secretary of Labor and Manpower Zawar Ali Hazara, Director of Labor Irshad Ahmed Baloch and Principal Shoaib Anwar Shirazi.

Speaking on the occasion, Madad Ali Sindhi said that under the direction of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, with the support of Nutech and other institutions, the youth of Balochistan will be equipped with technical skills to become valuable members of society.

Instead of becoming a burden on their families and society, they will be the architects of the future based on their skills and technical training, enabling them to earn a decent living, he added.

The minister also commended the efforts of TTC Quetta in providing students with valuable skills, as technical skills and vocational education are essential for rapid development and prosperity.

Madad Ali Sindhi mentioned that, on the special instructions of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, modern equipment and resources will be provided to all technical centers. This will include giving laptops and scholarships to students in various educational institutions in Balochistan.

During the visit, the Principal of Technical Training Center Quetta, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi, briefed the federal minister on the technical education courses, short courses, and the overall performance of the institution at TTC. In response, Madad Ali Sindhi assured all possible support from the government.

Balochistan’s youth Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Madad Ali Sindhi Technical Training Center TTC Quetta

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan’s youth to be equipped with modern skills: federal education minister

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Embittered Nawaz strikes a conciliatory tone with the powers that be

First relief convoy enters Gaza

Courts can’t grant any relief in breach of law, declares SC

BRF sidelines: Gohar interacts with Chinese business leaders

Read more stories