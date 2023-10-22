Balochistan’s youth to be equipped with modern skills: federal education minister

QUETTA: Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has said that equipping the younger generation with modern skills through vocational and technical training is the need of the hour.

The minister visited Quetta Technical Training Center (TTC) on Saturday during which he was welcomed by Former Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Brocha, Additional Secretary of Labor and Manpower Zawar Ali Hazara, Director of Labor Irshad Ahmed Baloch and Principal Shoaib Anwar Shirazi.

Speaking on the occasion, Madad Ali Sindhi said that under the direction of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, with the support of Nutech and other institutions, the youth of Balochistan will be equipped with technical skills to become valuable members of society.

Instead of becoming a burden on their families and society, they will be the architects of the future based on their skills and technical training, enabling them to earn a decent living, he added.

The minister also commended the efforts of TTC Quetta in providing students with valuable skills, as technical skills and vocational education are essential for rapid development and prosperity.

Madad Ali Sindhi mentioned that, on the special instructions of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, modern equipment and resources will be provided to all technical centers. This will include giving laptops and scholarships to students in various educational institutions in Balochistan.

During the visit, the Principal of Technical Training Center Quetta, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi, briefed the federal minister on the technical education courses, short courses, and the overall performance of the institution at TTC. In response, Madad Ali Sindhi assured all possible support from the government.