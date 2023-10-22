BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-22

Asian Trade Promotion Forum: TDAP CEO takes part in CEOs’ moot

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, CEO, TDAP, participated in the 36th Asian Trade Promotion Forum CEOs Meeting, which took place in Manila, Philippines, on 18th October 2023. ATPF has 23 trade promotion organisations of Asia as its members. The meeting was hosted by the Centre for International Trade Expositions & Missions (CITEM) Manila, in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Asia as Central Trade Hub through innovation and creativity was the theme of the meeting. CEO, TDAP, apart from presenting the role of TDAP in encouraging the development of creative industries, enlightened participants about the creative industries of Pakistan. He also stressed the need to increase the cooperation among member TPOs for the rapid development of creative industries.

Motiwala, at the conclusion of the meeting, recommended that a resolution may be passed, determining the work to be completed as a result of the subject meeting so that progress made could be gauged in the next meeting. The recommendation was supported by all members of the forum and adopted.

On the sidelines, Zubair Motiwala held meetings with CEOs of other participating trade promotion organisations of Asia and discussed the means for enhanced interaction with them. TDAP hosted this meeting in 2016 in Lahore, which was very well attended by member trade promotion organisations of Asia.

TDAP Muhammad Zubair Motiwala Asian Trade Promotion CEOs’ moot

