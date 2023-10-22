Cyclonic storm ‘TEJ’ poses no threat

KARACHI: The weatherly deep depression over southwest of Arabian Sea has grown into a cyclonic storm (TEJ), swirling 1850 kilometres southwest of Karachi, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The TEJ, which is galloping around latitude 10.0 °N and longitude 59.3 °E, poses no threats to any of the country’s coastlines.

The storm tends to further slide to Oman coast and located 1720 kilometres south to southwest of Gwadar 960 kilometres southeast of Salalah, it said.

Highly favourable environmental conditions are likely to intensify the TEJ into a severe cyclonic storm, which may steer northwest direction to Oman-Yemen coast, the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light isolated rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the past 24 hours: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while, cold in upper areas. The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh minus 3 Celsius and Kalam zero Celsius.

