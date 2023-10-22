BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Opinion Print 2023-10-22

Nawaz Sharif’s conciliatory tone

Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and deposed prime minister returned to Pakistan yesterday after spending four years in self-imposed exile in the UK in a befitting manner. Addressing his homecoming rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif sent a strong message across that he has “no wish for revenge”. Good. His message clearly stems from the letter and spirit of a purported deal that he has cut with the powers that be in the country.

His entire speech clearly showed that he has abandoned his own narrative and embraced the one that his brother, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, has articulated for the party in order to not only ensure their political survival but also brighten electoral prospects. And, his is a right approach to the situation in view of a host of new realities that now characterize the country’s political landscape.

That Nawaz has already obtained protective bails in references and Toshakhana case till October 24 before he landed in the country is a fact. The PML-N deserves praise for successfully organising a ‘power show’ that has clearly demonstrated the fact that Nawaz and his party would try their level best to cash in on the opportunity that a beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has thrown up for them to grab after May 9. I must say that Nawaz looks determined to put an end to his real and perceived grudges and complaints against the establishment. In other words, his speech can be hailed as a conciliatory gesture towards establishment. In my view, the next time he speaks he would be using a more conciliatory tone.

Hamid Warraich

Lahore

