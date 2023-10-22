BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-22

Experts underscore need for boosting wheat yield

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Agriculture experts, Saturday, called for increasing per acre yield productivity, keeping in view, highly ambitious wheat production target of over 33 million tons expected for the 2023-24 season.

Talking to the media, Khan Faraz, former secretary Pakistan Tobacco Board and agriculture expert said the government needs to focus on increasing per acre yield productivity by enhancing per acre yield, rather than expanding the area under cultivation, which was constrained by scarcity of water.

The primary focus in this connection is to go for vertical growth by enhancing per acre yield.

Although, sown on a large area of the country, there have been crises of the crop shortage in the past whenever the support prices fixed were not considered profitable by the farmers.

According to him, the country is likely to set a highly ambitious wheat production target of above 33 million tons for the 2023-24 season.

It merits a mention that the agriculture sector, which accounts for about a fifth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), has been struggling to meet the demand for wheat, a staple food for more than 240 million people, Khan Faraz maintained.

The expert said that it is necessary to primarily focus to boost productivity by enhancing per acre yield, rather than expanding the area under cultivation, which was constrained by scarcity of water.

It may be added that the primary focus in this connection is to go for vertical growth by enhancing per acre yield.

It will be departure from stereotype approach of maximising area under cultivation, which is simply not possible due to dearth of water for irrigation purposes.

It is worth mentioning that growing demand for increased crop production is one of the significant factors, influencing the decision making by policy makers. For this purpose, enhancing vertical growth is the only practical solution by focusing available area while leaving horizontal growth as a secondary mean to sustain efforts in this direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat wheat crop wheat seed

Comments

1000 characters

Experts underscore need for boosting wheat yield

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Embittered Nawaz strikes a conciliatory tone with the powers that be

First relief convoy enters Gaza

Courts can’t grant any relief in breach of law, declares SC

BRF sidelines: Gohar interacts with Chinese business leaders

Read more stories