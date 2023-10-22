Omar Ayub criticises ‘VIP protocol’ for Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Saturday strongly denounced the VVIP protocols being given to Nawaz Sharif, saying that ‘one country and two constitutions’ are not acceptable to the people, as a convicted person was being unjustly and unlawfully facilitated in everything.

He said that a convicted prisoner was being given VVIP protocol and the State Room was opened at Islamabad Airport to receive him. He alleged that Pakistan’s legal system has been completely destroyed by PML-N, claiming that Nawaz Sharif was being brought back on the pretext that he will ‘fix’ the country.

“Well, if memory serves me correctly, is not Shahbaz Sharif, and was not he, the PM, until a few weeks ago and is not he the one who absolutely trashed Pakistan’s economy,” he questioned.

He contended that if this script was produced as a movie, it would be the biggest flop, but unfortunately, we have to endure its screening in Pakistan.

Talking about Nawaz’s picture of biometrics in the airport, PTI Secretary General dubbed it as ‘one country, two constitutions’. “This picture is not only of Nawaz Sharif’s biometrics, but of the funeral of Pakistan’s judicial system. The whole world had seen the coercion and treatment of Imran Khan for the same biometrics,” he added.

