BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-22

Gold hits 3-month peak as investors take cover from ME

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

BENGALURU: Gold climbed to a three-month peak on Friday, en route to a second straight weekly rise, as fears of a further escalation in the Middle East conflict bolstered safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,980.80 per ounce by 1143 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20. US gold futures added 0.6% to $1,992.50. “There’s an enormous amount of uncertainty around Israel and Gaza at the minute, and two days can feel like a very long time under the circumstances. So (there are) safe-haven flows and risk aversion going into the weekend; I don’t think that would be a surprise to anyone,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

Israel levelled a northern Gaza district on Friday and ordered the evacuation of the biggest Israeli town near the Lebanese border, as it made clear that a command to invade Gaza was expected soon. Gold has risen 2.5% this week, and added nearly $150 since the onset of the conflict.

Gold was also supported “as fears of another Fed rate hike in 2023 subside,” Fitch Solutions said in a note, forecasting prices to average $1,950 an ounce this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday agreed “in principle” that the rise in bond yields was helping to further tighten financial conditions and “at the margin” might lessen the need for additional rate increases.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold. Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep rates on hold at its policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Spot gold is expected to extend gains into a range of $1,998-$2,010 per ounce, as it has broken a resistance at $1,972, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.13 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $897.45. Both were set for their second consecutive weekly rise. Palladium lost 0.7% to $1,106.21, as it headed for its fourth straight weekly decline.

Gold gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits 3-month peak as investors take cover from ME

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Embittered Nawaz strikes a conciliatory tone with the powers that be

First relief convoy enters Gaza

Courts can’t grant any relief in breach of law, declares SC

BRF sidelines: Gohar interacts with Chinese business leaders

Read more stories