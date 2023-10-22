BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-22

Chicago soyabeans climb

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soyabeans were little changed on Friday, with the market on track for a second weekly gain as a drought in Brazil, the world’s No. 1 exporter, supported prices despite ample supplies from newly harvested US crop entering the market.

Wheat prices climbed and were poised for a third weekly gain, while corn was almost flat. “Transport disruptions in Brazil due to the low water level in rivers and a lack of rains in supporting soyabeans,” said one Singapore-based trader. “The market is closely watching planting weather in Brazil.”

The most-active soyabean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost half a cent to $13.15 a bushel as of 0331 GMT. For the week, soyabeans are up 2.7%.

Wheat gained 0.8% to $5.98-1/2 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $5.05 a bushel. For the week, wheat is up 3.2% and corn has added 2.4%.

A severe drought in Brazil is disrupting grain shipments and slowing soyabean plantings, underpinning prices. Some grain shipments on rivers in Northern Brazil have been halted due to the drought that has sent Amazon river tributaries to the lowest level in over a century, according to a note sent to clients on Thursday by shipping services provider Serveporto.

The El Nino weather phenomenon will last at least through the first half of 2024, according to the latest United Nations forecasts, with abnormal rainfall due across Latin America raising fears for the agricultural sector.

Almost half of Argentina’s 2023/24 wheat crop is in fair to poor condition due to the lack of rainfall currently affecting core agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday.

That is a 5 percentage point hike from its previous report. However, the International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for global wheat production in the 2023/24 season, with upward revisions for Ukraine, Russia and the United States outweighing a deteriorating outlook for the crop in Australia. Expectations of a bumper corn harvest in the United States are likely to keep a lid on prices.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soyabean and soyameal futures contracts on Thursday, and net sellers of soyaoil futures, traders said.

Soyabeans soyabeans prices

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago soyabeans climb

Nepra warns PR, power cos of action

Last 3 fiscal years: CMU working on SOEs’ performance

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single portal for ST return filing

CPEC-related projects will be highlighted through PTV: Solangi

Nawaz says his party can steer country out of crises

PTI decries use of State resources

Embittered Nawaz strikes a conciliatory tone with the powers that be

First relief convoy enters Gaza

Courts can’t grant any relief in breach of law, declares SC

BRF sidelines: Gohar interacts with Chinese business leaders

Read more stories