Khunjerab Pass to stay open all year round

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

KARACHI: The Khunjerab Pass, a major land trade route between Pakistan and China, will be converted to an all-weather border, Pakistani caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said at an event at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday.

China is a major ally and investor in Pakistan. The two countries collaborate on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail, and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation.

“As per the consensus reached in Beijing during my visit, our land border at Khunjerab Sost will be converted into an all-weather model,” Kakar said.

He added that they would like to upgrade customs and other logistic services to facilitate trade and movement of people.

The pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang region and was reopened after closing for almost three years in April 2023. The land border was closed in 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Khunjerab Pass, the highest paved international border at more than 4,600 meters (15,000 feet) above sea level, is closed during winter months because of harsh weather.

CPEC BRI Pakistan and China Khunjerab Pass Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

