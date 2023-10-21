BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-21

Export of skilled manpower can help country fetch huge forex: LCCI president

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar has said that Pakistan can fetch huge foreign exchange by exporting skilled manpower, so special attention should be paid to the skill development.

He expressed these views while talking to Director General Punjab Skills Development Authority Sahibzadi Waseema Umar at LCCI. Additional Director General Punjab Skills Development Authority Haroon Naseer was also present on the occasion.

LCCI President said that due to the lack of skill development, we cannot take advantage of opportunities at the global level. He said that Saudi Arabia is establishing five new cities but we do not have the required skilled manpower to take advantage of this opportunity.

He said that students studying from universities face difficulties in getting employment due to lack of skills, so skill development should be made an integral part of education.

Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasizes on self-reliance of women and is taking all possible steps in this regard. Recently, the Lahore Chamber has also established a Women Entrepreneur Corner, which aims to help women entrepreneurs to grow and take advantage of business opportunities.

He suggested that training should be provided to people from all walks of life for anti-smog and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry should be taken on board to control smog.

President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that there should be strong liaison between LCCI and Skill Development Authority which will help in overcoming many problems.

Director General Punjab Skills Development Sahibzadi Waseema Umar while agreeing to the proposal of the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that regular contacts will help the organization to understand the needs of the business community and help in skill development accordingly.

She said that it is not possible to achieve the desired goals without constant liaison. The industry should inform the Punjab Skills Development Authority about its required manpower. She added that Punjab Skills Development Authority is a regulatory body. She also announced a focal person for Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Pakistan forex Exports foreign exchange LCCI business community Kashif Anwar skilled workforce

