ATC adjourns hearing of two cases against Qureshi till 24th

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of two terrorism cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till October 24.

The ATC court adjourned the hearing of two cases registered at Khanna police station against the PTI leader after demonstrations were held following the disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case without proceedings as ATC judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain was on leave.

Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared before the court. The court had sought arguments from the prosecution and defense on Qureshi’s bail application in both cases. Qureshi is currently at Adiala jail in cypher case registered against him and the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023