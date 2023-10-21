Zong 4G signs MoU with LCCI to strengthen business ecosystem

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital network, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries (LCCI). This landmark partnership is set to revolutionize the landscape of communication and digitalization.

Through this strategic alliance, Zong 4G’s Enterprise Solutions will play a pivotal role in meeting the evolving communication needs of LCCI and its esteemed members, as it aims to foster collaboration and synergies between LCCI and its member companies.

Speaking on behalf of Zong 4G, the official spokesperson expressed unwavering commitment to advancing the digitalization of Pakistan's corporate sector. He stated, "Together, Zong 4G and LCCI are dedicated to building synergies that would empower LCCI and its member companies with comprehensive digital communication solutions."

