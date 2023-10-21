BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
29th convocation of NUST College of EME held

Published 21 Oct, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Over 580 undergraduate, MS and PhD students were conferred degrees at the 29th convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME).

The degrees were awarded in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Computer & Software and Mechatronics Engineering, and Engineering Management. Saqib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP graced the occasion as chief guest. Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari conferred the degrees upon the graduates.

Delivering his convocation address, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students and commended NUST College of EME and the university at large for maintaining quality standards in teaching and research.

He also lauded the college for its focus on research and development both at undergraduate and postgraduate level and for maintaining the accreditation of its Engineering programmes as per the standards of the Washington Accord.

