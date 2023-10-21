BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-21

LHC turns down LDA plea

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday turned down a request of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to dispose of a petition of an assistant professor of the Punjab University questioning alleged corruption in the Punjab University Employees Housing Scheme and adjourned the proceedings till October 27.

The court noted that the case was an example of unregulated creation of a housing society using the name of an institution like Punjab University and observed that registration of cases would be ordered in this case.

The petitioner’s counsel also told the court that the property in question had been alienated during the pendency of his petition.

The court observed that question about the absence of the eligibility criteria for establishing a housing scheme was raised during the previous hearing. The court said the question needed to be answered by the government and in particular, the secretary for housing, who had to ensure remedy to the persons who invested in the housing society merely because of the name of the university.

LDA's counsel, however, contended that an application seeking approval for the housing society in question had been withdrawn and the matter against respondents was pending before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the court. He said, the prayer made in the petition was against the LDA, where matter was not pending with it, therefore, the petition became in fructuous.

The court, however, did not agree with the plea of the LDA’s counsel and adjourned the proceedings till next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court LDA Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab University

Comments

1000 characters

LHC turns down LDA plea

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories