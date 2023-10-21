BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
LHC orders to release 114 teachers

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the district government to release 114 teachers detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The court allowed a petition filed by Punjab Teachers Union President Allah Rakha and set aside the detention of teachers. Earlier, the teachers’ counsel argued that the constitution protected the citizens’ right to hold peaceful protests and struggle for their rights.

He said the police unlawfully arrested the teachers from a peaceful protest. He said a judicial magistrate refused to grant physical remand of the teachers to the police and discharged them but police did not release the teachers and detained them under the MPO only to frustrate the magistrate’s order.

A law officer contended that the teachers had been detained after they caused a law and order situation. The judge rejected his plea and set aside the detention of teachers.

