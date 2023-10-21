ACCA’s Global Ethics Day 2023 events inspire positive change

KARACHI: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) hosted a series of high profile events to celebrate Global Ethics Day 2023 in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad recently. The theme of this initiative was; ‘Ethics for a Better World’, as the three events featured leading policymakers, entrepreneurs from diverse sectors. These thought-leaders deliberated on sustainability, positive work culture, leadership, regulatory governance and digital transformation from an ethical standpoint.

The insightful events were chaired by; the Governor Punjab M Baligh Ur Rehman, the Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission Akif Saeed and the former Minister for Investments Azfar Ahsan, who were welcomed by the Head of ACCA Pakistan Assad Hameed Khan. The forums featured CEOs and experts from prominent organizations like: EY Ford Rhodes, Lucky Core Industries, HBL, Pakistan Business Council, PSX, Engro, K-Electric Daraz.pk, SEED Ventures, and many more.

The programme presented solutions to harness Pakistan’s enormous potential for growth, leveraging its 240 million-strong population and abundant indigenous human resources and capital. The stakeholders highlighted the significance of overcoming uncertainty and embracing digital transformation, with a vision that: ‘Ethical leadership & practices’ are essential tools for bolstering productivity, which can drive Pakistan’s prosperity and enrich its contributions towards global productivity and community.

ACCA has 247,000 fully qualified members and 526,000 future members worldwide. It is the world’s leading body for professional accountants that use its global network to nurture organisations and careers by developing talents in finance and economics.

