BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 50,731.87
High: 50,952.67
Low: 50,332.76
Net Change: 366.72
Volume (000): 210,056
Value (000): 10,961,235
Makt Cap (000) 1,703,695,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,099.09
NET CH (+) 110.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,304.81
NET CH (+) 44.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,886.23
NET CH (+) 127.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,838.96
NET CH (+) 310.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,683.92
NET CH (-) 16.55
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,673.52
NET CH (+) 30.39
------------------------------------
As on: 20-October-2023
====================================
