KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 50,731.87 High: 50,952.67 Low: 50,332.76 Net Change: 366.72 Volume (000): 210,056 Value (000): 10,961,235 Makt Cap (000) 1,703,695,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,099.09 NET CH (+) 110.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,304.81 NET CH (+) 44.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,886.23 NET CH (+) 127.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,838.96 NET CH (+) 310.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,683.92 NET CH (-) 16.55 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,673.52 NET CH (+) 30.39 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-October-2023 ====================================

