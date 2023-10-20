BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St falls on elevated Treasury yields, Middle East worries

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 08:01pm

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs following hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while the Middle East conflict kept investors jittery.

Israel levelled a northern Gaza district on Friday and hit an Orthodox Christian church where others had been sheltering, as it made clear that a command to invade Gaza was expected soon.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Powell said the U.S. economy’s strength and continued tight labor markets could require tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation.

“It was good news that he insinuated that November is off the table for a rate hike,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

“But he left the possibility open for additional rate hike … the economy is still moving forward and inflation is still high so that’s what has the market on edge.”

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that while inflation remained too high, it falling amid mounting evidence of an economic slowdown, and that could open the door to a softer monetary policy late next year.

BofA Global Research said it now expects the U.S. central bank to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike in December instead of November.

Comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will also be on investors’ radar during the day as Fed officials enter a media blackout from Saturday ahead of their meeting on Nov. 1.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which briefly crossed 5% on Thursday for the first time since July 2007, was last at 4.9264%.

Traders see a near 99% chance the Fed will keep benchmark rates unchanged in November, while their bets for a pause in December stood at around 79%, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The Cboe Volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, was near its highest level since March.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 19.86 points, or 0.06%, at 33,394.31, the S&P 500 was down 4.47 points, or 0.10%, at 4,273.53, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.46 points, or 0.17%, at 13,163.71.

Accounting for Friday’s moves, all three indexes are on course for weekly declines.

Consumer discretionary, energy and information technology led declines amongst the major S&P 500 sectors.

Consumer staples and real estate were the top gainers.

Third-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies are expected to increase 1.1% year-on-year, compared with a 1.6% rise estimated on Thursday, as per LSEG data.

SolarEdge slumped 30.7% after it warned of significantly lower revenue in the fourth quarter.

Regions Financial slid 11.9% after the lender said it expects its fourth-quarter net interest income (NII) to decline about 5% compared with the preceding three months.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms Coinbase Global, Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital rose between 2.9% and 6.9%, tracking higher bitcoin prices.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded one new high and 190 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St falls on elevated Treasury yields, Middle East worries

Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137

Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister

Security forces kill four terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

KSE-100 gains another 367 points as positive momentum persists

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Read more stories