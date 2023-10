LONDON: European stock markets dropped further at the start of trading Friday as investors seek investments seen as safer, such as gold, in the face of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.5 percent to 7,463.39 points.

European stock markets deflate at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 1.1 percent to 14,873.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.1 percent to 6,843.76.