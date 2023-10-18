BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.85%)
DFML 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 49.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
HBL 95.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
HUBC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.81%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
MLCF 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3%)
OGDC 93.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.06%)
PAEL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.7%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
UNITY 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.03%)
BR30 17,513 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.63%)
KSE100 49,527 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,956 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.01%)
European stock markets deflate at open

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 01:12pm

LONDON: European equity markets opened lower Wednesday after falls across Asia, as investors eyed rallying oil prices, spiking Middle East tensions and elevated UK inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,659.66 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index also shed 0.2 percent to 15,226.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 7,023.55.

Asian equities retreated and oil prices rallied Wednesday on fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spill over into a regional war after a blast at a Gaza hospital dealt a blow to President Joe Biden’s diplomatic drive.

European shares slip amid downbeat earnings reports

UK sentiment was also dented by news that UK inflation remained elevated at 6.7 percent in September, despite the Bank of England’s series of multiple interest rate hikes.

“An unwelcome combination of worries about a worsening situation in the Middle East and concerns about high interest rates settling in, is unsettling investors,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

