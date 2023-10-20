BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
Oct 20, 2023
Sports

India’s Hardik Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to injury

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 01:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss Sunday’s World Cup match against New Zealand because of an injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.

Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during Thursday’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest,” the board’s secretary, Jay Shah, said in a statement.

Bangladesh’s Najmul urges batsmen to improve after India loss

“He will be under the constant supervision of the (Board of Control for Cricket in India) medical team.” Pandya, who took five wickets for the hosts in the first three matches, will rejoin the team in Lucknow ahead of the Oct. 29 game against defending champions England, Shah added.

Hardik Pandya ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

