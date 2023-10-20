BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
Oct 20, 2023
World

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2023 11:14am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli army announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, after days of clashes with Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon.

“A short while ago, the Northern Command informed the mayor of the city of the decision. The plan will be managed by the local authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defence,” the military said in a statement.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days.

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in retaliatory Israeli bombardments, according to figures from its Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel’s military said its forces continued to target Hezbollah targets as tensions grew along the border.

Lebanon-Israel border clashes escalate, 5 Hezbollah fighters killed

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) carried out a number of attacks against Hezbollah infrastructure, including observation posts,” the army said early Friday.

“In addition, IDF fighter jets struck three terrorists who attempted to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israel.”

Israeli authorities have been steadily evacuating communities across the northern frontier, as reservists and columns of tanks and armoured vehicles poured into the area.

Hezbollah MENA Occupied Jerusalem Israel's army Kiryat Shmona

