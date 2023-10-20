PM apprises mining firms about investment facilitation

BEIJING: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said Pakistan was offering opportunities to Chinese companies and the world to invest in mining and metallurgy sectors with high productivity yields.

The prime minister expressed these views as he met Chairman Minmentals Weng Zuliang and Chairman China Metallurgical Group Corporation Chen Jianuang in Beijing.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Third Belt and Road Forum which was opened by President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

PM Kakar apprised the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council set up for the promotion of foreign investment in the country.

The heads of the Chinese companies expressed keen interest to invest in Pakistan.