PM Kakar directs acceleration of SIFC identified projects

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar instructed authorities concerned on Monday to accelerate the implementation of identified projects by taking advantage of the enabling environment already created by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), APP reported.

The SIFC was established by the recently-departed PDM-led government to attract investment in agriculture, information technology, mining and minerals, energy, and defence.

The 4th Apex Committee meeting of SIFC, the first one held under the caretaker government, was presided over by the prime minister in an effort to keep up the positive momentum under the Council.

The Chief of Army Staff, the whole federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The group received an extensive overview of SIFC initiatives, updates on noteworthy developments, and deadline-driven benchmarks.

Prime Minister Kakar complimented SIFC's efficient operation as the consequence of a cooperative "Whole of Government Approach" for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy.

The Apex Committee praised the success of the visits by the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the continuous engagement with friendly and allying nations.

The Apex Committee showed its commitment to preserving the promising trajectory toward the revival of the country's economy. It also showed confidence in SIFC operations.

The council also supported initiatives that had been approved by the previous government for luring capital to vital industries like agribusiness, equine, mining, minerals, information technology, and energy.

During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army's unwavering support for the caretaker administration's continued implementation of policies aimed at reviving the economy and guiding Pakistan toward development and prosperity.