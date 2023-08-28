BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Kakar directs acceleration of SIFC identified projects

  • COAS reiterates the Pakistan Army's unwavering support for the caretaker government's continued implementation of policies aimed at reviving the economy
APP Published August 28, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar instructed authorities concerned on Monday to accelerate the implementation of identified projects by taking advantage of the enabling environment already created by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), APP reported.

The SIFC was established by the recently-departed PDM-led government to attract investment in agriculture, information technology, mining and minerals, energy, and defence.

The 4th Apex Committee meeting of SIFC, the first one held under the caretaker government, was presided over by the prime minister in an effort to keep up the positive momentum under the Council.

The Chief of Army Staff, the whole federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The group received an extensive overview of SIFC initiatives, updates on noteworthy developments, and deadline-driven benchmarks.

Prime Minister Kakar complimented SIFC's efficient operation as the consequence of a cooperative "Whole of Government Approach" for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy.

The Apex Committee praised the success of the visits by the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the continuous engagement with friendly and allying nations.

The Apex Committee showed its commitment to preserving the promising trajectory toward the revival of the country's economy. It also showed confidence in SIFC operations.

The council also supported initiatives that had been approved by the previous government for luring capital to vital industries like agribusiness, equine, mining, minerals, information technology, and energy.

During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army's unwavering support for the caretaker administration's continued implementation of policies aimed at reviving the economy and guiding Pakistan toward development and prosperity.

COAS SIFC secretariat SIFC vision PM Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

PM Kakar directs acceleration of SIFC identified projects

New low: rupee hits 302 against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

India's Reliance appoints Ambani children to board in succession plan

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

'As soon as possible': ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing

KSE-100 loses 193 points in range-bound session

Read more stories