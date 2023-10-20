BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan

NNI Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists including a high-value target named Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah have been killed by security forces in an operation at general area of Gharyoum in North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the ringleader was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Three military personnel including Lance Naik Tabbasumul Haq (36-year-old resident of Rawalpindi), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar (30-year-old resident of Attock) and Sepoy Abdul Hameed (23-year-old resident of Multan) embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists.

In another operation at general area of Asman Manza in South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali also embraced shahadat in the line of duty. Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR said that security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

ISPR North Waziristan soldiers martyred Farman Ali

