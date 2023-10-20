ECP issues production orders for IK

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Thursday, issued two production orders of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan for framing charges against him in the contempt case on October 24.

“Since the respondent is in jail, as stated by the learned counsel, and his personal appearance is mandatory to proceed further with the matter. In such view of the matter, there is no alternate except to issue production order of respondent namely Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi,” read two identical orders, of three pages each, dated October 11, issued by four-member ECP bench hearing contempt case.

One order was issued over the contempt of ECP and the other over chief election commissioner’s contempt.

The bench comprises of Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice ® Ikramullah Khan.

“Under this production order, respondent shall be produced only before Election Commission of Pakistan on 24-10-2023 at 10:00 am and after culmination of proceedings, respondent shall be retuned into jail forthwith,” each order stated.

The ECP bench, through its orders, directed its secretariat to convey directions to superintendent Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi to make all necessary arrangements for producing chairman PTI before ECP. It also directed inspector general police Islamabad and IGP Punjab to ensure foolproof security arrangements related to Khan’s appearance.

“Case to come up for framing of charges against the respondent on aforementioned date,” the bench stated in the two orders.

The bench also issued two separate orders, issuing bailable arrest warrant – in sum of 50,000 rupees with two surities— of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry over ECP and CEC’s contempt. The ECP bench directed the IGP Islamabad to produce the accused before the ECP on October 24 at 10 am.

In the last hearing of this case on October 11, Khan’s counsel Advocate Shoaib Shaheen had informed the ECP bench that the authorities concerned were not producing the PTI chief before the courts using security threats as an excuse. It was then that the bench indicated that it would issue Khan’s production orders.

In the same hearing, PTI leader Asad Umar appeared before the bench and sought adjournment till October 24, citing his personal engagements.

Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the bench despite been summoned in person on different occasions.

In August, last year, the ECP issued contempt notices to Khan, Umar and Chaudhry, for their public criticism of the ECP and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. The matter is since pending with the poll body.

